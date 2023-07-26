Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to outdo Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-155). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a record of 4-4 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 99 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 23-31 21-19 24-37 35-42 10-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.