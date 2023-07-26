Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on July 26.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.39 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won four of eight games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (483 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule