Tyler O'Neill -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .234 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), with at least two hits on four occasions (12.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .239 AVG .230 .300 OBP .319 .370 SLG .328 4 XBH 4 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 23/8 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings