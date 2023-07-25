Tyler O'Neill -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .234 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), with at least two hits on four occasions (12.5%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.239 AVG .230
.300 OBP .319
.370 SLG .328
4 XBH 4
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
16/4 K/BB 23/8
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
