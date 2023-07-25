Right now the Tennessee Titans have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, five Titans games hit the over.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.

Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped keep opposing offenses in check with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

