Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks while batting .243.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 53 of 89 games this year (59.6%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (19.1%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .301 AVG .189 .377 OBP .275 .596 SLG .390 19 XBH 16 12 HR 8 41 RBI 21 51/18 K/BB 55/19 3 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings