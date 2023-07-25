Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .233.
- Carlson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).
- In 22 games this year (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.238
|AVG
|.227
|.336
|OBP
|.333
|.376
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|20/12
|K/BB
|25/11
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.