Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .233.
  • Carlson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carlson has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).
  • In 22 games this year (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 29
.238 AVG .227
.336 OBP .333
.376 SLG .330
8 XBH 4
3 HR 2
13 RBI 11
20/12 K/BB 25/11
2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
