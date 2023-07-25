Bookmakers have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.338/.527 on the season.

Arenado has hit safely in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 15 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 52 walks and 53 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .285/.371/.473 so far this season.

Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 55 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .283/.361/.546 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 106 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .292/.370/.515 on the year.

Marte has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with two triples, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

