When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at Chase Field on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (1-7, 4.67 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 28, or 62.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 27-13 (67.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite three times, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

