Tuesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) and the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 25.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the Diamondbacks and Steven Matz (1-7) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its foes are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (482 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule