The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 55 of 88 games this year (62.5%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has an RBI in 22 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .288 AVG .285 .374 OBP .368 .481 SLG .377 15 XBH 6 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 27/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 2

