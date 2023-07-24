Tyler O'Neill -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .229 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 64.5% of his games this season (20 of 31), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .239 AVG .220 .300 OBP .313 .370 SLG .305 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 23/8 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings