Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks while batting .243.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 108th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 53 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.2%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 40.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.301
|AVG
|.189
|.377
|OBP
|.275
|.596
|SLG
|.390
|19
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|21
|51/18
|K/BB
|55/19
|3
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
