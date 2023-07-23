On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .235 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (13.3%).

In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .239 AVG .232 .300 OBP .317 .370 SLG .321 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings