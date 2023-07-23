Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (63 of 96), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (36.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.288
|AVG
|.279
|.401
|OBP
|.342
|.497
|SLG
|.438
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|23
|52/32
|K/BB
|42/20
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.
