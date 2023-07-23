The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 109th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Gorman has recorded a hit in 53 of 89 games this season (59.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.1%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .301 AVG .189 .377 OBP .275 .596 SLG .390 19 XBH 16 12 HR 8 41 RBI 21 51/18 K/BB 55/19 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings