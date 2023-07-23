Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) on Sunday, July 23 against the Chicago Cubs (47-51), who will counter with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 22, or 44.9%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 11 of 20 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1600 - 4th

