On Saturday, Willson Contreras (batting .457 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .242 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), with more than one hit 22 times (26.5%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (10.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.4%).

In 34.9% of his games this season (29 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .248 AVG .237 .331 OBP .346 .428 SLG .421 16 XBH 16 5 HR 6 19 RBI 19 39/15 K/BB 40/19 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings