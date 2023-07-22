How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Allan Winans, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 184 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, racking up 363 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .268 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (543 total runs).
- The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Winans will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Houser has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|James Paxton
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Mike Soroka
