On Friday, Willson Contreras (.558 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 223 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .239.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.6% of them.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.7% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (35.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .248 AVG .230 .331 OBP .339 .428 SLG .419 16 XBH 16 5 HR 6 19 RBI 19 39/15 K/BB 38/19 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings