On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .234.

In 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.1% of his games this year (nine of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .239 AVG .229 .300 OBP .302 .370 SLG .333 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 16/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings