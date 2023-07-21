Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .234.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (nine of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.239
|AVG
|.229
|.300
|OBP
|.302
|.370
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
