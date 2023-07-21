Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .236.
- Carlson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has an RBI in 14 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 games this season (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.238
|AVG
|.234
|.336
|OBP
|.355
|.376
|SLG
|.351
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|8
|20/12
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8).
