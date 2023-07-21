Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Nolan Arenado and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Friday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 103 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.336/.526 on the season.
- Arenado hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 106 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .286/.373/.473 so far this year.
- Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (9-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Steele has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks eighth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|10
|6
|6
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 102 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.325/.382 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 76 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .310/.365/.522 slash line on the year.
- Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double and a walk.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
