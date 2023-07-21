Justin Steele will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (45-51) on Friday, July 21 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53), who will counter with Jack Flaherty. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cubs have a 19-12 record (winning 61.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Cardinals have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.