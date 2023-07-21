Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs head into the second of a four-game series against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). A 9-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 14-16 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 94 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 22-27 21-16 23-36 34-39 10-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.