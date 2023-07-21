Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 16 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .228.
- Knizner is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%) Knizner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.9%).
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (30.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (36.1%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.233
|.236
|OBP
|.270
|.389
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|5
|16/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.