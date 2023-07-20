The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger ready for the first of a four-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 131 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 300 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 454 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Matz has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.

Matz has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.