Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Donovan is batting .286 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.4% of them.

He has homered in 11 games this year (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (10.7%).

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .288 AVG .279 .374 OBP .365 .481 SLG .379 15 XBH 6 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 27/15 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

