Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Marlins Player Props
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Marlins
|Cardinals vs Marlins Odds
|Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction
|Cardinals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 37.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 30 games this year (32.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.7% of his games this year (42 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.289
|AVG
|.280
|.404
|OBP
|.338
|.503
|SLG
|.450
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|22
|51/32
|K/BB
|39/17
|5
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Alcantara (3-8) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.