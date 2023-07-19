On Wednesday, Nolan Gorman (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .239 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Gorman is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 59.3% of his 86 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 86), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (18.6%).

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .296 AVG .185 .374 OBP .268 .577 SLG .377 18 XBH 15 11 HR 7 37 RBI 20 51/18 K/BB 53/17 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings