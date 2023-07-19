Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (53-44) at 2:15 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (1-0) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-8) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • St. Louis has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
  • St. Louis has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 15 Nationals L 7-5 Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
July 15 Nationals W 9-6 Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
July 16 Nationals W 8-4 Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
July 17 Marlins W 6-4 Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
July 18 Marlins W 5-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
July 19 Marlins - Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
July 20 @ Cubs - Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
July 21 @ Cubs - Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
July 22 @ Cubs - Miles Mikolas vs Drew Smyly
July 23 @ Cubs - Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
July 24 @ Diamondbacks - Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson

