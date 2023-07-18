The St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-43) will clash on Tuesday, July 18 at Busch Stadium, with Jordan Montgomery getting the ball for the Cardinals and Edward Cabrera taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Marlins are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-155). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.70 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 21, or 44.7%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 11-13 (winning 45.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals won each of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-114) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

