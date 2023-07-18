Nolan Arenado and Jesus Sanchez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins play at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Marlins have +125 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games. St. Louis and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 9.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have gone 21-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.7% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 12-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (46.2% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 60%.

St. Louis has played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-42-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-26 21-27 20-16 21-36 31-39 10-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.