Tuesday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-43) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on July 18.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (5-5).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 21, or 44.7%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 12-14 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 443 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule