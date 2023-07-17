On Monday, Paul DeJong (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

He has homered in 12 games this season (18.2%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 28.8% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 38 .227 AVG .250 .296 OBP .315 .402 SLG .463 7 XBH 15 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 31/8 K/BB 45/10 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings