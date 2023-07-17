On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 96 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .280 with 39 extra-base hits.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 69.7% of his games this season (62 of 89), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (31.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 18 games this year (20.2%), homering in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Arenado has an RBI in 36 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .311 AVG .250 .364 OBP .299 .521 SLG .511 18 XBH 21 8 HR 12 28 RBI 36 31/14 K/BB 37/13 1 SB 1

