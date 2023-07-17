Cardinals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-42) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on July 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (5-5) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (437 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Touki Toussaint
|July 9
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Lucas Giolito
|July 15
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 19
|Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.