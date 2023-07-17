Monday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-42) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on July 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (5-5) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (437 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule