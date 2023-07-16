Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Paul DeJong (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|38
|.215
|AVG
|.250
|.288
|OBP
|.315
|.398
|SLG
|.463
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|31/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.435 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.