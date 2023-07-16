Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on July 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .261 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks.
- Nootbaar enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .292 with one homer.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (24.6%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (47.5%), including six multi-run games (9.8%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.278
|.347
|OBP
|.364
|.346
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|15
|22/18
|K/BB
|37/17
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Gray (6-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3).
