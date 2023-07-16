Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +155 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 43.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (20-26).

St. Louis has gone 4-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-26 21-27 19-16 20-36 30-39 9-13

