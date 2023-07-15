Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (53-39) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-46) clashing at Globe Life Field (on July 15) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (5-6) for the Rangers and Gavin Williams (1-1) for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 35, or 58.3%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 19-10 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (543) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won one of six games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (369 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 6 @ Red Sox L 10-6 Nathan Eovaldi vs Kutter Crawford July 7 @ Nationals W 7-2 Cody Bradford vs Trevor Williams July 8 @ Nationals L 8-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jake Irvin July 9 @ Nationals L 7-2 Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin July 14 Guardians W 12-4 Jon Gray vs Aaron Civale July 15 Guardians - Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams July 16 Guardians - Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee July 17 Rays - TBA vs Shane McClanahan July 18 Rays - TBA vs Taj Bradley July 19 Rays - Jon Gray vs Tyler Glasnow July 21 Dodgers - Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin

Guardians Schedule