Today's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Chicago White Sox squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.

Information on how to watch today's MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (42-48) host the Boston Red Sox (49-43)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)

CHC Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -112 -108 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.276 AVG, 14 HR, 59 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.276 AVG, 14 HR, 59 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

TOR Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -157 +135 8

The Texas Rangers (53-39) host the Cleveland Guardians (45-46)

The Guardians will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -160 +136 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) take on the San Francisco Giants (50-41)

The Giants will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -152 +131 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (55-35) take on the Miami Marlins (53-40)

The Marlins will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.380 AVG, 3 HR, 42 RBI)

BAL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -119 -100 9

The Oakland Athletics (25-68) host the Minnesota Twins (46-46)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

MIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -170 +145 6.5

The Cincinnati Reds (50-42) face the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 46 RBI)

CIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -120 +101 9.5

The Atlanta Braves (61-29) take on the Chicago White Sox (38-55)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 51 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -306 +246 8.5

The New York Mets (42-49) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.236 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.236 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 63 RBI)

LAD Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -113 -107 9

The Colorado Rockies (35-57) host the New York Yankees (49-43)

The Yankees will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

NYY Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -163 +139 11.5

The Los Angeles Angels (45-47) play the Houston Astros (51-41)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 32 HR, 71 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 32 HR, 71 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 57 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -137 +117 8

The Seattle Mariners (45-45) take on the Detroit Tigers (40-50)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

SEA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -214 +178 7.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.