A match in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals is next for Nadia Podoroska, and she will meet Elina Avanesyan. Podoroska's odds are +700 to take home the trophy from Romai Tennis Academy.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Podoroska at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Podoroska's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 6:15 AM ET), Podoroska will play Avanesyan, after getting past Anna Siskova 6-3, 6-0 in the previous round.

Podoroska currently has odds of +120 to win her next matchup against Avanesyan. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Podoroska? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Podoroska Stats

Podoroska beat Siskova 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

The 26-year-old Podoroska is 8-14 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Podoroska is 2-5 on clay over the past year.

In her 22 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Podoroska has averaged 20.7 games.

On clay, Podoroska has played seven matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.6 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

Over the past year, Podoroska has won 62.8% of her service games, and she has won 28.3% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Podoroska has won 66.2% of her games on serve, and 35.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.