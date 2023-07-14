The San Francisco Giants (49-41) and Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Pirates a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.87 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants will send Stripling (0-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .293.

Stripling has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 98 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 43-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.

Hill heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Hill will try to collect his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Rich Hill vs. Giants

He meets a Giants offense that ranks 11th in the league with 416 total runs scored while batting .248 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .407 slugging percentage (14th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 106 home runs (13th in the league).

In six innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Hill has a 9 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.

