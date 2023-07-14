Elina Avanesyan will play Nadia Podoroska next in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals. Avanesyan has the second-best odds at +450 to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Avanesyan at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Avanesyan's Next Match

After defeating Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-0, Avanesyan will play Podoroska in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 6:15 AM ET.

Avanesyan is currently listed at -155 to win her next matchup against Podoroska. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Avanesyan? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Avanesyan Stats

Avanesyan beat Bondar 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Avanesyan is 22-15 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

In five tournaments on clay over the past year, Avanesyan has gone 8-5.

Through 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Avanesyan has played 21.5 games per match. She won 53.3% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has played 13 matches on clay, and 21.2 games per match.

Over the past year, Avanesyan has won 58.8% of her service games, and she has won 46.6% of her return games.

Avanesyan has claimed 58.8% of her service games on clay over the past year and 52.7% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.