Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) and the Washington Nationals (36-54) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on July 14.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.45 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 19, or 42.2%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 415 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).

Cardinals Schedule