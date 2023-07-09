On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (.889 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (94) this season while batting .285 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Arenado is batting .400 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 61 of 85 games this year (71.8%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (31.8%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 35 games this season (41.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .321 AVG .253 .371 OBP .295 .526 SLG .517 17 XBH 21 7 HR 12 26 RBI 36 29/13 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings