The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (31 of 54), with at least two hits seven times (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (7.4%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (35.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .247 AVG .234 .330 OBP .355 .393 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/9 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings