Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox head into the final of a three-game series against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 411 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.477 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Steven Matz (0-7) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing three hits.

In 10 starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

In 10 starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home - -

