Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (92) this season while batting .282 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in 60 of 84 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (31.0%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (20.2%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 35 games this year (41.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this year (34 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.321
|AVG
|.247
|.371
|OBP
|.290
|.526
|SLG
|.518
|17
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|36
|29/13
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (0-1) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
