The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.

Nootbaar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.

In 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this year, Nootbaar has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 27 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .234 AVG .282 .351 OBP .373 .319 SLG .436 4 XBH 12 2 HR 3 10 RBI 15 20/18 K/BB 34/17 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings